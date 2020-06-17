Dorothy G. Ohnesmus
Poughkeepsie, NY - Dorothy G. Ohnemus passed away June 14, 2020 at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital surrounded by her family.
Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on August 25, 1957 she was the daughter of Margaret Ohnemus and the late David J. Ohnemus.
She graduated from Holy Trinity Elementary School, Our Lady of Lourdes High School, Dutchess Community College and Krissler Business Institude. She later completed her RN degree though PACE University.
Dorothy had working hands and began working at a young age for the Poughkeepsie Dental Lab with a talent for intricate tasks. She later worked for IBM and retired after 20 years of service. She then went on to work as an RN. Dorothy took pride in her work and always strived to do her best. She greatly appreciated the importance of a good education and was always taking classes to improve on her education and encouraged other to do the same.
She is survived by her sisters Emma, Jeanne and brother David and was predeceased by her sister Dianne. She also is survived by a niece Erika and nephews David and Henry, great nephew Julian, great nieces Sophie and Amerie as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Calling hours will be held Friday June 19, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Due to the mandated New York State guidelines, we are allowed 25 percent of our occupancy at this time to enter the building. Masks are required with social distancing measures to take place when entering to pay respects to the family. We kindly ask if you can exit promptly so we can continue to move those wishing to pay their respects to the family in an orderly manner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:45am Saturday June 20, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church 775 Main Street Poughkeepsie, NY with burial to Follow at St Peter's Cemetery. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com
Poughkeepsie, NY - Dorothy G. Ohnemus passed away June 14, 2020 at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital surrounded by her family.
Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on August 25, 1957 she was the daughter of Margaret Ohnemus and the late David J. Ohnemus.
She graduated from Holy Trinity Elementary School, Our Lady of Lourdes High School, Dutchess Community College and Krissler Business Institude. She later completed her RN degree though PACE University.
Dorothy had working hands and began working at a young age for the Poughkeepsie Dental Lab with a talent for intricate tasks. She later worked for IBM and retired after 20 years of service. She then went on to work as an RN. Dorothy took pride in her work and always strived to do her best. She greatly appreciated the importance of a good education and was always taking classes to improve on her education and encouraged other to do the same.
She is survived by her sisters Emma, Jeanne and brother David and was predeceased by her sister Dianne. She also is survived by a niece Erika and nephews David and Henry, great nephew Julian, great nieces Sophie and Amerie as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Calling hours will be held Friday June 19, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Due to the mandated New York State guidelines, we are allowed 25 percent of our occupancy at this time to enter the building. Masks are required with social distancing measures to take place when entering to pay respects to the family. We kindly ask if you can exit promptly so we can continue to move those wishing to pay their respects to the family in an orderly manner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:45am Saturday June 20, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church 775 Main Street Poughkeepsie, NY with burial to Follow at St Peter's Cemetery. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.