|
|
Dorothy Gerrity
Rhinebeck - Dorothy Gerrity, 90, of Rhinebeck, NY and formerly of Oceanside, NY, Strafford, VT and Red Bank, NJ, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Rhinebeck.
Born on July 9, 1928, in Queens, NY. She was the daughter of the late Andrew Sauter and Marie (Schusteritch) Sauter. Dorothy married James W. Gerrity on July 31, 1948. They were married for 55 years. She was predeceased by him on January 6, 2004.
Dorothy is survived by her five daughters, Donna (Frank) Cantwell of Chester, NY, Susan (Michael) Clark of Strafford, VT, Cheryl Gagliardi of Rhinebeck, NY, Dawn (Mark) Hawley of Clinton Corners, NY, and Debra (Peter) Ruocco of Fishkill, NY; and she is loving referred to as "Mommom" by her thirteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Harry (Mildred) Coyle, Gregory (Peggy) Sauter, Christine Rodgers, and John Gofredo; along with numerous extended family and friends.
In addition to her husband, a son in law, Ralph Gagliardi, a brother, Richard Sauter (Patricia), and a sister, Florence Dorn predeceased her.
Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and her life centered around her family. She always made sure to pick out the perfect gift for each person. She was always behind the scenes making sure Poppa and the kids had everything they needed -whether it was toys and supplies for an adventure or hot chocolate after a full day of snowmobiling. Her priority was always ensuring she provided everything her family needed to have fun.
Throughout her life she made many trips from Vermont and New Jersey to be there for birthdays, graduations, recitals and other important events, never wanting to miss out on her family's joy.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Rhinebeck, NY on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 from 2 - 4 & 6 - 8 PM.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at the Church of the Messiah, Rhinebeck, NY. Rev. Richard R. McKeon Jr. will officiate. Burial will be at Rhinebeck Cemetery, Rhinebeck.
Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942, www/stjude.org/memorial.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 91 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 19, 2019