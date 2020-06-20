Dorothy Humphrey
WAPPINGERS FALLS - Dorothy Elizabeth Humphrey (Hahn), formerly of Wappingers Falls, NY, passed away on June 19, 2020. She was born in the Bronx, NY on December 13, 1938 to Charles and Dorothy Hahn (Pitz). Dorothy was a graduate of Christopher Columbus High School and worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York before deciding to stay home and raise her children. Later while living in Centreville, VA, Dorothy worked as a preschool aide at St. Andrew Lutheran Preschool.
Dorothy was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Donald. She is survived by her three children: Donald Humphrey (Diane) of Warwick, NY, William Humphrey (Nalini) of Hopewell Junction, NY, and Linda Marshella (Tom) of Fairfield, CT. She also leaves her seven very loved granddaughters: Justine Zani (Mike), Jaclyn, Julia, Casey, Julianne, Kymberli and Elizabeth; and two great granddaughters, Laila and Tori Zani. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Robert H. Vatter of Pearl River, NY and her nephew Robert Q. Vatter (Eileen) of Pearl River, NY. Dorothy was also predeceased by her sister, Marguerite Vatter.
Dorothy was a very loving and giving person, who was always there to help out her family and friends. Whether volunteering at her church, helping out with her grandchildren, or pet sitting for her children's pets, she could always be counted on. She put her family first. Dorothy was always present at her granddaughters' dance recitals, plays, sporting events and orchestra concerts.
The family would like to thank a very special nurse, Ann Marie, for the loving care she provided to our mom. Her compassion and empathy helped us immeasurably during a very difficult time. She is one of a kind. Also, a special thank you to Mary Alice, who made sure we were able to somehow see our mom despite the lockdown and helped us navigate through it.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 5-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 9am at the funeral home followed by burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dorothy's memory to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Please visit Dorothy's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.