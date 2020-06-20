Dorothy Humphrey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Humphrey

WAPPINGERS FALLS - Dorothy Elizabeth Humphrey (Hahn), formerly of Wappingers Falls, NY, passed away on June 19, 2020. She was born in the Bronx, NY on December 13, 1938 to Charles and Dorothy Hahn (Pitz). Dorothy was a graduate of Christopher Columbus High School and worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York before deciding to stay home and raise her children. Later while living in Centreville, VA, Dorothy worked as a preschool aide at St. Andrew Lutheran Preschool.

Dorothy was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Donald. She is survived by her three children: Donald Humphrey (Diane) of Warwick, NY, William Humphrey (Nalini) of Hopewell Junction, NY, and Linda Marshella (Tom) of Fairfield, CT. She also leaves her seven very loved granddaughters: Justine Zani (Mike), Jaclyn, Julia, Casey, Julianne, Kymberli and Elizabeth; and two great granddaughters, Laila and Tori Zani. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Robert H. Vatter of Pearl River, NY and her nephew Robert Q. Vatter (Eileen) of Pearl River, NY. Dorothy was also predeceased by her sister, Marguerite Vatter.

Dorothy was a very loving and giving person, who was always there to help out her family and friends. Whether volunteering at her church, helping out with her grandchildren, or pet sitting for her children's pets, she could always be counted on. She put her family first. Dorothy was always present at her granddaughters' dance recitals, plays, sporting events and orchestra concerts.

The family would like to thank a very special nurse, Ann Marie, for the loving care she provided to our mom. Her compassion and empathy helped us immeasurably during a very difficult time. She is one of a kind. Also, a special thank you to Mary Alice, who made sure we were able to somehow see our mom despite the lockdown and helped us navigate through it.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 5-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 9am at the funeral home followed by burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dorothy's memory to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Please visit Dorothy's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved