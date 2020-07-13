Dorothy Jean Gruner
Highland - Dorothy Jean Gruner, 91 of Highland, New York, died bravely Saturday afternoon at Hudson Valley Rehab in the care of her beloved daughters and son in law. She gave them a half smile not long before. Dot was a lifelong active community member in Highland, NY. She was a woman to admire to the end.
The daughter of Anna Mae Craig and Thomas Joseph Phillips, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband William M. Gruner, Esq. and her third of five daughters, Gail Helen Gruner, as well as her brothers Thomas, James, Peter, William, and her sister Shirley DeMaio. Dorothy's survivors include daughters Nan, Joan, Pam and Ellen. Grandchildren, Lau, Gwen, Joseph, and Eileen and a great granddaughter Freya that Dot met the day before her COVID lockdown on Freya's way home to Denmark. Dot also loved her son in law Edgar, present as well in her final moments, son in law Joe, and great grand daughter in law Ophelia.
She is survived by her sister Marie Letterii and husband Dom, her sisters Peg and Linda, and her sister in law Barbara. Aunt Dot loved every single one of her nieces and nephews and later their children. Aunt Dot was a devoted godmother to Lisa and Patrick.
Proud of her Italian-Irish-American heritage, Dot fought to return Mile Hill Road to its original Little Italy Road where she was born and raised. Dot attended Becker Junior College in Worcester, Mass and later Krissler Business Institute. She rode the train to Becker for free and was always ready to show her pass and boast of her dad's position as Rock Gang Foreman with the West Shore Railroad. She could hear the train whistle from her favorite spot for tea in the kitchen, looking out and saying "Hi Dad!" Dot's lifelong love of trains and her research through the years into the history of the Hudson River Valley was proof.
Dottie happily volunteered with so many Highland organizations including: Supporting The Daughters of the Revolution, Girl Scouts, The Community Action Agency, Heat Assistance, Interim Town of Lloyd Historian and Presbyterian Church Meals on Wheels.
Dot was a licensed real estate agent. She single handedly restored many of Highland's smaller local cemeteries such as The Ferris Ground ensuring every grave was marked and upright. On rare occasions when she could not read the name clearly, Dot used pencil rubbings. She walked the neighborhood and "took up a collection" to buy her neighbor a headstone.
She provided her daughters quiet lessons in profound acts of kindness often. As a member of the American Legion, she wrote and gave Memorial Day Remembrance Speeches. She loved The History of the Hudson Valley and read every book on the subject. She devoted time to her many nieces and nephews, reporting facts and memories of days gone by for many a book report. She loved to take her godchild and whoever else fit in the station wagon to a lake and fish. Dot had a contagious laugh and was incredibly quick witted. Dot never let a day go by without speaking of, writing about, or calling to say hello to a World War II veteran. Her dedication was unsurpassed. It was in everyday conversation that Dot included a name of one of those who served.
Dot loved to ice skate on Schantz's pond and at Pratt's Mill with her brothers and sisters looking forward to dominos at Nanny Craigs afterward. Dot returned to the workforce as her girls got older. She became a sales associate at Lucky Platt. Soon after, she announced, "I've given my notice and I've enrolled in The New School of Social Research and will not be home to serve dinner Thursday nights for the next 12 weeks." She was progressive, passionate about caring for others and open minded, always wanting to learn. To those who loved and cared for her she could be called Mrs.Gruner, Dorothy, Dottie, Dot, Aunt Dot, but most of all Mom.
Thank you seems not enough to say to the staff at Hudson Valley Rehab.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, July 15th from 3-6pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main Street, Highland. In observance of New York State guidelines, we will be limiting visitors to no more than 33% of our maximum capacity; A distance of at least 6 ft. must be maintained amongst all individuals inside our funeral home and acceptable face coverings must be worn while inside. We kindly ask after paying your respects, that you exit promptly so that we can continue to move guests in and out of the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 16th at 10am at St. Augustine's Church. Burial at Highland Cemetery will immediately follow.
In observance of New York State guidelines, there will be limited seating in the church; A distance of at least 6 ft. must be maintained amongst all individuals inside the church and acceptable face coverings must be worn while inside.
In lieu of flowers please consider giving to The Wounded Warrior Project
by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org
