Dorothy L. Otte
Poughkeepsie - Dorothy L. Otte, a long-time resident of Poughkeepsie, passed to eternal life on October 3rd.
Born on March 8, 1927 in Reading, PA, she was the second child of Hilda and Herbert Hill. She grew up in Reading, graduating from Reading High School in 1945. It was also there, that she met the love of her life, Fred H. Otte, at a dance in 1949. The young couple was married the following year. They welcomed 3 daughters, Monica, Janet and Linda while they lived in Reading, 3 sons, William, Peter and Richard while residing in St.Paul, MN, and a daughter, Rosemary, after re-locating to Poughkeepsie with IBM in the early 60's.
Dorothy was a devoted wife and mother, dedicating her life to her children and husband of 66 years. In spite of the many demands that raising seven children presented, she found time to volunteer. She was a decades-long volunteer for the American Cancer Society, worked as part of an intervention program to prevent child abuse, and was president of the Poughkeepsie High School PTA during the early 1970's. She also was involved in many local clubs and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Prior to her marriage to Fred, she worked as a secretary in a Reading bank, and later worked part time at a department store, as well as being an assistant teacher at Dutchess BOCES.
An avid reader, Dorothy instilled a love of reading and constant learning in her children. She was extremely proud that all of her children earned college, and some, advanced, degrees, and that all found rewarding careers.
She also was a talented artist, and continued to paint well into her 80's. She also enjoyed gardening, loved singing, and was known for spoiling her dogs. Dorothy will be remembered for her quick wit, intelligence, and as an excellent cook.
She was blessed to travel many places in her life, frequently traveling to Europe with her husband, as well as exploring much of the United States.
Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Fred, on June 17, 2016, and also by her son Peter who passed away on February 20, 2011. She is survived by her children: Monica Otte DeMarco and her husband Ralph, of St. Michaels, MD, Janet O'Rourke and her husband Mike, of Keller, TX, Linda Broulik and her husband Bruce, of Orlando, FL, William Otte of CT, Richard Otte and his wife, Maria, of Poughkeepsie, Rosemary Lundy and her husband John, of Raleigh, NC, as well as a dozen grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Hill of Reading, PA, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 10AM-12Noon in the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Service s will be at 12 Noon in the Funeral Home and burial will follow in the family plot in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019