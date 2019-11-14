|
Dorothy "Dottie" Lillian Coon
Sturgeon Bay, WI - Dorothy "Dottie" Lillian Coon, 80, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, passed away late Tuesday night, November 12, 2019 at Door County Medical Center.
She was born February 3, 1939 in Rhinebeck, NY, the daughter of the late Clarence Edward Rogers and Lillian Johannah (Reusch) Rogers. On November 15, 1958, Dorothy was united in marriage to Elmer William "Buddy" Coon at the Reformed Church in Rhinebeck, NY. Together, they raised four children in Rhinebeck: David Coon of Rhinebeck, NY, Jill (Harold) Rogers of Englewood, CO, Tim Coon of Sturgeon Bay, WI, and Stacy (Todd) Weber of Baileys Harbor, WI. Buddy preceded Dorothy in death on June 17, 2018.
Dorothy is survived by her four children; three grandchildren, Megan Weber, Joseph Rogers, and Sean Rogers; brother and sister, Irving "Buddy" Rogers of Rhinebeck, NY and Margie Thibodeau of Boquerón, Puerto Rico; other relatives; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother and sister, Clarence Rogers and Phyllis Briggs; and other relatives.
Dorothy was employed at the Rhinebeck Telephone Company, Schemy's, and Dr. McClenahan's in his (optometrist) office. She moved to Wisconsin in 1983 when Elmer was transferred through Western Publishing in Racine.
Dorothy was a former member of the Community Church in Fish Creek, WI, and after moving to Sturgeon Bay, she and Buddy attended the First Baptist Church.
Dorothy was an avid Scrabble player and loved to read. Most of all, she enjoyed taking care of her granddaughter and spending time with her friends. There wasn't one person who met Dorothy who didn't feel that she was a special lady.
Dorothy will be laid to rest in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Nicolet Memorial Gardens in the Town of Scott (Green Bay), WI, beside her husband, Elmer, on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Cory Dahl, of First Baptist Church, officiating her committal prayers. No other formal services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Dorothy's honor for the Community Church of Fish Creek, WI or First Baptist Church of Sturgeon Bay, WI.
"Our family would like to thank the staff at Door County Medical Center for all of the care they provided our mother and support for our family. We would also like to thank the Unity Hospice staff and everyone who visited our mother to offer their prayers."
Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay, WI is assisting the family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019