Dorothy Lucy
Fishkill - Dorothy L. "Dottie" Lucy passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born on February 6, 1930 to Sylvester Jackimowicz and Stasia Szmakowski Jackimowicz in Sunderland, MA.
While visiting her sister Marjorie Romanelli in Beacon, NY, Dottie met her husband of 68 years, Douglas L. Lucy. They were married on September 16, 1950 at St. John's Church in Beacon and shortly afterwards they moved to Fishkill, NY.
Dottie was a member of St. Mary, Mother of the Church and worked as a secretary at IBM Poughkeepsie and East Fishkill for many years, where she met her lifelong friends, Anna Leighton Edel and Jane Fields, who both survive.
In addition to her husband, Dottie is survived by her children, Dennis M. Lucy (Grace) of Seminole, FL; Douglas L. Lucy, Jr. (Kathleen) of Fishkill, NY; and Dawn M. Livermore (Jeff), also of Seminole, FL; She was a loving grandmother to Sarah, Bernadette, Ryann, Stacey, Katie, Jeffrey, and Megan and is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren, Hope, Vincent, Luke, Ryan, Grace, Margaret, Lucy, Daniel, Molly, Charlie, Blake, Hayden, and Dax; along with many nieces and nephews.
Dottie was predeceased by her sisters, Marjorie Romanelli, Gladys Boring, and Blanche Cichaski.
A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Dot enjoyed traveling with her husband, anything Polish, and most importantly, spending time with her family. She proudly attended her grandchildren's sporting events and activities, and more recently, those of her great-grandchildren. Dottie especially enjoyed watching their basketball games. She will be missed dearly.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Entombment will be in the Community Mausoleum at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 ().
Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, you can visit Dottie's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 18, 2019