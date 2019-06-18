Dorothy M. Molinaro



Hyde Park - Dorothy M. "Dottie" Molinaro, 87, of Hyde Park, NY, passed away on June 14, 2019 in Northern Dutchess Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on February 28, 1932, the daughter of Myron Kenneth & Cora Ostrom Vandemark.



Dottie married Joseph Molinaro on April 7, 1951 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the man she knew for over 70 years and was married to for 67 years. He predeceased her on May 22, 2018.



She was a member of the Ti Yogi Bowmen and was a New York State Archery Champion along with being a member of the Women's Auxiliary of The Moose Club #904 in Hyde Park, NY.



Dottie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her life. She was also an avid bingo player and bowler.



Survivors include her son: Joseph K. (Dawn) Molinaro of Johnstown, NY; daughters: Deborah (Joseph) Tierney of Rhinebeck, NY; Denise (Orson) "Chobie" Hanaburgh of Hyde Park, NY; sister: Patricia Cole of Poughkeepsie, NY. There are 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews.



There are no calling hours. A Memorial Service will take place on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10AM in the Chapel of Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Inurnment will follow. Memorial Donations may be made to: Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or Northern Dutchess Hospital Foundation, 6511 Springbrook Ave., Rhinebeck, NY 12572. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019