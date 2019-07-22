Dorothy M. Schmader



Poughkeepsie, New York - Dorothy M. Schmader 93, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, with family at her side. She was the wife of the late Paul E. Schmader (1999) for 49 years. Born in Butler, PA, she was the daughter of Anna Mae and Paul Shuler. Dorothy became an RN, graduating from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh. She married Paul in Pittsburgh May 6, 1950. In 1953 Paul was transferred to Poughkeepsie with I.B.M. where they made their home and Dorothy remained until the last few years of her life.



Dorothy was a member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church since its inception where she was an active member in various groups over the years. She was an avid bridge player both socially and competitively and also enjoyed golfing, bowling, reading, gardening and traveled extensively with Paul. She was a volunteer at Vassar Hospital for 25 years and a volunteer at the American Red Cross Blood Bank.



Dorothy is survived by her children Susan Schmader, Albany; Robert Schmader, San Antonio, TX; Deborah Thurston (Steven), Barrington, RI; Gary Schmader (Carol), Pleasant Valley; and Richard Schmader (Laura), Salisbury, MD. She was predeceased by daughter-in-law Dorothy Schmader (Robert). She leaves behind 8 grandchildren: Lindsay Carhart (Elliot), Whitney Udelson (Spencer), Marc Schmader (Michelle), Sara Schmader, Devin Schmader, Luke Schmader, Katy Schmader and Becky Schmader. She is also survived by four great grandsons: Logan and Wyatt Carhart, Ezra Udelson and Luke Schmader (7/12/19).



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.



The family would like to thank the staff of Hudson Valley Hospice and everyone at The Lutheran Care Home for their care, professionalism and support. In lieu of flowers donations in Dorothy's memory can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 22, 2019