Dorothy Mahoney
Philmont - Dorothy Jean Mahoney of Philmont, NY, passed away at her home surrounded by his family on November 24, 2019. She was 88 years old.
Dorothy was born on September 19, 1931 in West Newberry, VT Nicklos and Lucia (Despaw) Emerson. As the daughter of a farmer, she moved around often as a child eventually settling in Putnam county.
On October 28, 1950 she married the love of her life, Robert J. Mahoney in Brewster, NY.
Dorothy was a homemaker for most of her years, having worked 10 years as a nursing home attendant in the surrounding Patterson area. Before her 20 years spent in Philmont, NY, Dorothy had lived in Wingdale, NY for 22 years and Patterson, NY for many years.
In the years before having her family, Dorothy enjoyed motorcycle rides with her husband Bob and other couples. Through the years, Dorothy enjoyed raising flowers, soap operas, ceramics, card games including rummy, cooking and crocheting. She was always there for her family.
Dorothy is survived by her four children, her daughter Patricia Brizzie of Philmont, NY, her three sons, Robert J. Mahoney Jr. of Hazlet, NJ, Ronald Mahoney of Wingdale, NY and Randall Mahoney of Naugatuck, CT; 3 brothers, Raymond Emerson of Dover Plains, NY, Daniel Emerson of Wingdale, NY and William Emerson of Deltona FL; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Also, several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 11:00am at Dwyer Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Patterson, NY. Friends and family may visit the funeral home on Friday from 4pm to 8pm. www.Dwyerfuneralhome.com
In Lieu of Flowers, please consider making donations in Dorothy's memory to the , 2649 South Rd., #101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019