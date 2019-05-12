|
|
Happy Mothers Day Remembrance
3/17/21 - 2/27/11
Dorothy "Mom" McCoy
Our family, loved ones
and friends would like to
celebrate Mother's Day for
our beloved and sacred
mother; Dorothy McCoy,
who was once a long
time resident of Dutchess
County, 1940's - 1980's.
Dorothy was born on
St. Patrick's Day in NYC,
March 17, 1921 and sadly
died on February 27, 2011
in Arlington, Texas. She
was married to the late
James McCoy, and the
mother of nine blessed
children: Lester, Stephen,
Adrian, Abraham, Marilyn,
James, Alan, Richard,
Dennis; grandmother
of Zandra, Johnathan,
Brian, Daryl, Kaitlyn and
Michaela. Mom was our
angel from Heaven, and
our hero and inspiration to
anyone and everyone who
knew and loved her. Mom
will always be our wind and
thunder under our wings.
We loved and cherished
her so very much and miss
her so much, especially
on this sacred day for all
mothers! Dear Mom, May
you always rest in eternal
peace and love with God
and His angels in Heaven.
Your Loving Family and Friends,
Forever
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 12, 2019