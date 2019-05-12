Resources
Happy Mothers Day Remembrance

3/17/21 - 2/27/11

Dorothy "Mom" McCoy

Our family, loved ones

and friends would like to

celebrate Mother's Day for

our beloved and sacred

mother; Dorothy McCoy,

who was once a long

time resident of Dutchess

County, 1940's - 1980's.

Dorothy was born on

St. Patrick's Day in NYC,

March 17, 1921 and sadly

died on February 27, 2011

in Arlington, Texas. She

was married to the late

James McCoy, and the

mother of nine blessed

children: Lester, Stephen,

Adrian, Abraham, Marilyn,

James, Alan, Richard,

Dennis; grandmother

of Zandra, Johnathan,

Brian, Daryl, Kaitlyn and

Michaela. Mom was our

angel from Heaven, and

our hero and inspiration to

anyone and everyone who

knew and loved her. Mom

will always be our wind and

thunder under our wings.

We loved and cherished

her so very much and miss

her so much, especially

on this sacred day for all

mothers! Dear Mom, May

you always rest in eternal

peace and love with God

and His angels in Heaven.



Your Loving Family and Friends,

Forever
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 12, 2019
