Services
Allen Funeral Home
1605 Main St.
Pleasant Valley, NY 12569
845-635-2124
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen Funeral Home
1605 Main St.
Pleasant Valley, NY 12569
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Murphy


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Murphy Obituary
Dorothy Murphy

PLEASANT VALLEY - Dorothy Murphy, 84 of Pleasant Valley, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019 at Lutheran Care Center.

She was born February 2, 1935 in the Bronx, NY, the daughter of Martin and Caroline Robillard Rogers.

Dorothy was a role model for strong young women everywhere when she achieved the position of Vice President of Chase Bank in the early 1960s, working throughout NYC.

She married Richard J. Murphy, a man she loved for many years, in October, 1985. They celebrated 21 years of happiness in both Yorktown Heights, NY, Coral Gables, Florida and Pleasant Valley, NY.

In addition to her parents and siblings, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Richard. She is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Karen and John Plew, and her cherished grandchildren, Mary Kathleen and Sean Michael. Mary and Sean will dearly miss and forever fondly remember their beloved 'Gram'.

A memorial service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at Allen Funeral Home, Main St, Pleasant Valley, NY, from 5-8 PM.

Dorothy had a life long love of all animals, with a special fondness for cats. Those who wish to remember Dorothy in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the ASPCA.

Dorothy will be remembered and cherished in our hearts, every day.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now