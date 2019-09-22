|
|
Dorothy Murphy
PLEASANT VALLEY - Dorothy Murphy, 84 of Pleasant Valley, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019 at Lutheran Care Center.
She was born February 2, 1935 in the Bronx, NY, the daughter of Martin and Caroline Robillard Rogers.
Dorothy was a role model for strong young women everywhere when she achieved the position of Vice President of Chase Bank in the early 1960s, working throughout NYC.
She married Richard J. Murphy, a man she loved for many years, in October, 1985. They celebrated 21 years of happiness in both Yorktown Heights, NY, Coral Gables, Florida and Pleasant Valley, NY.
In addition to her parents and siblings, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Richard. She is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Karen and John Plew, and her cherished grandchildren, Mary Kathleen and Sean Michael. Mary and Sean will dearly miss and forever fondly remember their beloved 'Gram'.
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at Allen Funeral Home, Main St, Pleasant Valley, NY, from 5-8 PM.
Dorothy had a life long love of all animals, with a special fondness for cats. Those who wish to remember Dorothy in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the ASPCA.
Dorothy will be remembered and cherished in our hearts, every day.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 22, 2019