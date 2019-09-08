|
|
Dorothy Owen
Wappingers Falls - Dorothy "Dottie" Dimmitt Owen, 82, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019 at her home.
Born in St. Albans, Queens on March 7, 1937, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Margaret (Molinaro Jones) Dimmitt. She attended school in Queens and later moved to Brentwood, Long Island. She met her love, Allen D. Owen, in 1956 and they were married on October 11, 1958 at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church in Brentwood. They later moved to Poughkeepsie and settled in Wappingers Falls.
Dottie worked as a front-end supervisor at Bradlees and as a resource teacher's aide for 10 years with the Wappingers Central School District at Gayhead Elementary School with Carol Shufelt. She was a member of DCPA, enjoyed target shooting, and earned an expert rating. She loved to cook and learned to make a great apple pie and zucchini cake. She loved Christmas and the house would be filled with wonderful baking aromas including egg nog cake. She also enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles and jumble cryptograms. She always believed that her family was her greatest achievement. She loved people and had many friends.
Dottie is survived by her children and their spouses, Arlene Owen, Dawn and David Montfort, Bill and Stacey (Card) Owen, and Shawn Owen; her grandchildren Adam Montfort, Daniel Montfort, Corey Owen and his fiancé Amber Densdowich, Trevor Owen and Rachel Owen; her great-granddaughter Aubrey Owen; her sister-in-law Sandra Eaton; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends including Alfred Rabasco.
In addition to her parents, Dottie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Allen Owen, in 2014; her brothers William A. Dimmitt and Frank Dimmitt; her sister-in-law, Harriett Dimmitt; and her grandson Michael Rodriguez in 1990.
The Owen Family would like to thank Dr. Mark Foster and his staff for the love and comfort given to their Mom and her family.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11am at the Funeral Home followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to . Please visit Dottie's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 8, 2019