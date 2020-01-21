Services
Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home
83 East Main Street
Pawling, NY 12564
(845) 855-3550
Dorothy Plenge
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John’s Church
39 East main Street
Pawling, IL
Dorothy "Dotsie" Plenge


1929 - 2020
Pawling - Dorothy "Dotsie" Plenge, a resident of Pawling since 1971, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at her home in Pawling.

Born in the Bronx on July 5, 1929, she was one of four children born to the late John and Gertrude (Bishel) Plenge. She graduated in 1948 from St. Thomas Acquinas High School in the Bronx and was a clerk in the medical records department at Westchester Square Hospital. Dotsie was a member of St. John's Adoration Society for 22 years and a sextant of Our Lady of Solace Church.

Dotsie is survived by her cousins, Alice Booth of Wappingers Falls, Fred Bishel of Colorado Springs, Arlene Knapp of Texas, Patty Byrnes of Italy, the Romasantas of Massachusetts, the Bishel family of Stony Point as well as many other cousins and family members.

In addition to her parents, Dotsie is predeceased by her sisters Eileen Plenge and Grace Gilleen, her brother William Plenge, her cousin Grace Romasanta, and life-long friend, Ivy Ring.

Family and friends may pay their respects at the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9-10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM at St. John's Church, 39 East main Street, Pawling. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Dotsie may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, online at www.hvhospice.org, or call 845-485-2273.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
