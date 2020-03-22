|
Dorothy "Dotty" Rednick
Pawling - Dorothy Mae "Dotty" Rednick, 74, passed away peacefully at her home in Pawling on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Born in Danbury, CT on January 8, 1946, she was one of six children born to the late Clarence and Gladys (Crowley) Riley. Dotty attended Pawling schools and graduated from Pawling High School Class of 1964. She married Stuart Rednick on October 21, 1967 at the Central Baptist Church of Pawling, where she continued to be a member throughout her life; Stuart passed away on February 21, 2009. Dotty's first job was on the switchboard at Pawling Rubber Company, and later she worked as at the Foundation for Christian Living in data entry for about seven years.
Dotty especially enjoyed cooking with her precious granddaughter Lauren, and like her mother, Dotty's favorite color was green.
Dotty is survived by her son Danny of Pawling, her daughter Stacy (Rich) Shanahan of Fishkill, granddaughter Lauren Shanahan, eight nieces, one nephew, and her "adopted brother" Buddy (Clarence) Dingee of Dover Plains.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by her three sisters, Barbara & Donna Riley and Betty Ballard, and two brothers, Bill and Bob Riley.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Donations in memory of Dotty may be made to Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, 195 Hudson Street, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020