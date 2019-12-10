Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy (Popp) Watson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy (Popp) Watson In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Dorothy (Popp) Watson

2/12/1931 - 12/10/2009

It is with deep gratitude that I pay homage to you mom on your tenth anniversary in heaven.

I will honor and love you forever, and know mom, that the best tribute that I can give to you is to simply thank you for being

my mom.

Through all of the hardship that we have both endured, I thank you for all of your goodness that I will never forget. Thank you for your love.

Till we meet again

Your son,

Stephen
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -