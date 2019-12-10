|
|
In Loving Memory of
Dorothy (Popp) Watson
2/12/1931 - 12/10/2009
It is with deep gratitude that I pay homage to you mom on your tenth anniversary in heaven.
I will honor and love you forever, and know mom, that the best tribute that I can give to you is to simply thank you for being
my mom.
Through all of the hardship that we have both endured, I thank you for all of your goodness that I will never forget. Thank you for your love.
Till we meet again
Your son,
Stephen
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Dec. 10, 2019