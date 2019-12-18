|
Douglas A. Goodemote
Rhinebeck - Douglas A. Goodemote, 74, passed away on his birthday, December 17, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Doug was a graduate of the University of Buffalo where he majored in piano, voice and education. He worked for 33 years in the Kingston School District as a music teacher; and, after receiving a degree in administration from SUNY New Paltz, in various administrative positions, including principal and superintendent. Following his retirement from education he worked for several years at Emery & Webb Insurance, Rhinebeck.
Doug was a man of numerous and varied interests. As a talented musician and tenor, he sang and directed the Mendelsohn Club of Kingston; and for over 20 years with the music ministry team at the Reformed Church of Rhinebeck.
An active community member, Doug also had been a member of the Hillside Fire Co., the Kiwanis Club of Kingston, and the Reformed Church of Rhinebeck where he served as Vice President of the Consistory.
On his own time, Doug was a lifelong JETS fan, and enjoyed hunting, building, and landscaping; all many of the things he had learned while becoming an Eagle Scout at the age of 14.
Born December 17, 1945, in Gloversville, NY, he was the son of Allan and Winifred (Dufel) Goodemote.
Doug is survived by his wife Patricia (Webb) Goodemote of Rhinebeck; two daughters Chanda G. Kramer and Kirsten (Scott) Friedli of San Diego, CA; a step-daughter Kelleen McGee (Tod Strugnell) of Carlisle, MA; two step-son Kirk McGee (Theresa) of Livingston, NY and Derek McGee of Manhattan; a brother David Goodemote of Delmar, NY; two grandchildren Lena and Delilah McGee; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two brothers Dale and Daryl Goodemote.
Calling hours are Friday, 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market ST., Rhinebeck. Funeral services will be Saturday, 10:00 AM at the Reformed Church of Rhinebeck, 6368 Route 9, Rhinebeck. Interment will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, [email protected]
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019