Douglas L. Lucy, Sr.
Fishkill - Douglas L. Lucy passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the age of 92 with his family by his side.
He was born on October 27, 1927 to the late William Lucy and Anne Marie (Zeyak) Lucy in Beacon, NY. Doug attended Beacon schools and served in the U.S. Army during World War II, having been honorably discharged in 1947.
He married Dorothy "Dottie" Jackimowicz on September 16, 1950. Mrs. Lucy passed away on August 15, 2019. Shortly after their marriage, the Lucys moved to Fishkill where Doug took pride in their home and especially his beautiful flowers. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers and sons, and also traveled to Ireland, Spain, Hawaii, Bermuda, Alaska, and to many of the U.S. National Parks with his Dottie.
Doug was a proud lifetime member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Union, beginning his career with the Yonkers Local and retiring from Local 21 in Peekskill, New York. He will be well-remembered for his excellent welding ability as well as his jokes and many pranks.
Doug is survived by his children, Dennis Lucy (Grace) of Seminole, FL, Douglas L. Lucy, Jr. (Kathleen) of Fishkill, NY, and Dawn Livermore (Jeff) also of Seminole, FL. He was affectionately known as "Pops" to his surviving grandchildren: Sarah, Bernadette, Ryann, Stacey, Katie, Jeffrey, and Megan. He is also survived by his thirteen great-grandchildren: Hope, Vincent, Luke, Ryan, Grace, Margaret, Lucy, Daniel, Molly, Charlie, Blake, Hayden, and Dax, all of whom he loved dearly. In addition, Doug is survived by his younger brother, Carl Lucy (Lucinda), and many nieces & nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Doug was also predeceased by his brother, William Lucy, as well as his sister, Ann Marie Simmonds.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in the Community Mausoleum at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org
).
Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill, NY. For online tributes, you can visit Doug's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.