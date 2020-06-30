Douglas "Mikey" Oliva
Fishkill - Douglas "Mikey" Oliva, 76, an area resident since 2009 and formerly of the Bronx, died peacefully on June 30, 2020 at his home.
Born in the Bronx on March 20, 1944, he was the son of John and Ann (Longo) Oliva. Mikey had been employed as a school custodian with the Scarsdale School District for 14 years until his retirement in 2001. He was the past president of the Scarsdale School Union. An accomplished song writer, he wrote the song "One Summer Night" at the age of 13.
On June 23, 1990 in Eastchester, Mikey married Jeanne Wolff who survives at home. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, Lisa and Frank Riley, Laura Marie and Stephen Baird, and Jennifer and Jason Oliva-Stanton; his grandchildren, Ashley, Frank, Kayden, Michael, LJ and Jack; and his brother, John Oliva and his wife Celestine.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.