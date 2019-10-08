|
Douglas R. Smith
Poughkeepsie - Douglas R. Smith, 68, of Poughkeepsie, previously of Hyde Park, New York
died on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, New York.
Born on Thursday, September 27, 1951 in Hempstead, NY, he was the Son of Robert P. Smith and Eileen Grimm Smith. He married Anne Gallagher on May 3, 1975 in Hyde Park, NY.
He retired from the City of Poughkeepsie, where he served for many years as manager and Chief Operator of the City's wastewater Treatment Facility. Douglas was an active member of the City of Poughkeepsie Rotary Club, Poughkeepsie, NY. Doug was also co-founder of Smith Environmental Laboratory, Hyde Park, NY.
Douglas was an avid outdoorsman. He was an experienced hiker and expert bird caller. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and playing golf.
Doug will be remembered by his many friends as a kind and loyal man who enjoyed a good practical joke. . . . but most of all, he loved his family and the family farm in Stuyvesant, NY.
In addition to Anne Gallagher Smith, Hyde Park, he is survived by his son, Jaret D. Smith, Hyde Park; daughter, Aislinn A. Smith, Rhinebeck; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Diane Smith, San Antonio, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Leon Jordan, Johnstown, OH; brother and sister-in-law, Jeffrey and Candace Smith, Boynton Beach, FL; brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Wendy Smith, Port St. Lucie, FL; sister and brother-in-law, JoEllen Smith and Oscar Canas, Austin, TX; granddaughter - Samantha Eileen Vandenbrul, Rhinebeck; stepmother and husband, Sally Smith- Adams and Roger Adams, Homosassa, FL; stepfather, Michael Braun, Chesapeake, VA; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Calling hours will be from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., 4365 Albany Post Rd., Hyde Park, NY. Services will begin at 3:30 PM. At Douglas' request, cremation already took place. Douglas's family respectfully requests memorial donations to Hudson Valley Hospice, Inc., 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or online at www.hvhospice.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019