Port Richey - 81, peacefully passed away in his sleep on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at home in Port Richey, Florida. Douglas was the son of the late Wellington A. Wolfe and Helen J. (Frost) Wolfe. He was predeceased by two daughters, Jacqueline Wolfe and Donna Lynn Todd. Douglas served in the United States Army and retired as a Police Officer for the City of Poughkeepsie. He was well known for handing out speeding tickets on the Route 44/55 arterial. He also was a safety director for Leprechaun Lines in Newburgh, NY. And was a school bus driver for Pasco County School District and Pinellas County School District once he moved to Florida in 1997, to semi-retire. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Cheryl Wolfe; and his children: Lori McIntosh (Murfreesboro, TN) and children, Hannah, Jacob and Kaitlyn; Robert Wolfe and wife, Heather (Cartersville, GA) and children, Ryan Waters and Kaleb Wolfe; and step-children: Shanen Stout (Port Richey, FL) and Stephaney Cayce (Hudson, FL) and children, Savannah and Shyanne. He is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Crystal Losee and husband, Mann, and children Izabel and Grayson; Nicole McGowan and husband, Mikeal and children, Alexander and Seraphina; Jacqueline Mitchell and husband, Brandon and children, Abryelle, Raiden and Remington; and Victoria Todd and unborn son, Marcus. Douglas is also survived by his brother, Bruce Wolfe and his wife, Maryann of Spring Hill, FL and children: Michael, Brian and Kristina. A visitation will be held July 31, 2020 from 11:00AM-1:00PM at Meadowlawn Funeral Home, 4244 Madison Street, New Port Richey, FL 34652. A funeral service will follow at 1:00PM at the funeral home and entombment will be at Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens.









