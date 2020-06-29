Duane D. Decker



Poughkeepsie - Duane David Decker, a Poughkeepsie resident, has passed away on June 23, 2020. Duane was born on August 10, 1954, to Chester and Hazel Decker. Duane is survived by his wife Pamela of 30 years, his son Alex (Fariesa), and grandson Gabriel. Duane was raised in New Paltz, NY and was one of twelve children. Duane had many nieces, nephews, and friends that will deeply miss him. Duane was retired from the New Paltz school district. He had a love for animals and a passion for sports. Duane was a devoted father, husband, and friend. Duane would often refer to his wife as "Sweet P" and would often say "hi'ya big guy" to his son Alex, which he was very proud of. "The fear of death follows from the fear of life. A man who lives fully is prepared to die at any time." -Mark Twain



A burial will be held on July 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hillside Cemetery in Cortlandt Manor, NY.









