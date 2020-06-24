Duane Galletta
Wappingers Falls - Duane was born on February 28, 1939 in Beacon to the late Harold and Edna (Morris) Lake. On April 4, 1959, she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Galletta in Beacon at St. John's Church. Bob predeceased Duane in 1987. In addition to her parents and husband, Duane was also predeceased by her son, Robert.
For many years, Duane was employed with the City of Beacon as the Secretary to the Mayor and as a Records Clerk for the Police Department. Duane loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed genealogy, traveling, scrapbooking, and making greeting cards.
Duane is survived by her son, Paul and his wife, Kim; her son, Pete; her grandsons, Bobby, Tommy, Dominic, and Luciano; her granddaughter, Gabriella; her sisters, Virginia Harris, Mattie Bosch, Marilyn Butler, Barbara Martire, Jayla Irons, and Sandy Tabone; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 26 from 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street Fishkill, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street Fishkill followed by interment St. Joachim's Cemetery.
Please note: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing will be required, and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods. Please visit Duane's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Wappingers Falls - Duane was born on February 28, 1939 in Beacon to the late Harold and Edna (Morris) Lake. On April 4, 1959, she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Galletta in Beacon at St. John's Church. Bob predeceased Duane in 1987. In addition to her parents and husband, Duane was also predeceased by her son, Robert.
For many years, Duane was employed with the City of Beacon as the Secretary to the Mayor and as a Records Clerk for the Police Department. Duane loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed genealogy, traveling, scrapbooking, and making greeting cards.
Duane is survived by her son, Paul and his wife, Kim; her son, Pete; her grandsons, Bobby, Tommy, Dominic, and Luciano; her granddaughter, Gabriella; her sisters, Virginia Harris, Mattie Bosch, Marilyn Butler, Barbara Martire, Jayla Irons, and Sandy Tabone; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 26 from 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street Fishkill, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street Fishkill followed by interment St. Joachim's Cemetery.
Please note: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing will be required, and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods. Please visit Duane's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.