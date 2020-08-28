Dwayne Atiyah Melton



Poughkeepsie - Dwayne Atiyah Melton, 41, was called from labor to reward on August 21, 2020, at the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. A lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie, Dwayne was born January 19, 1979 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center to Donald (Donnell) and Lorraine Lindsay Melton. He was educated through the Arlington Central School District and graduated in 1997.



Dwayne attended Dutchess Community College. His career path included working in the Queens Car Wash, I.B.M. (Poughkeepsie), Transitions Inc., Bus driver for First Student Inc. & Arlington Central School District. He was currently employed by the NYS Department of Children and Family Services.



Left to Cherish Dwayne's memory is his life-long partner, Cyisha (Babe); daughters, Lanaeya (Meaty), Najae (Nujie), Ameena (Sugar Bear); parents, Donald and Lorraine; sister Donna; niece, Megan; aunts, Pauline and Carol; uncle, Alan; grandpa, Lewis Lindsey; God-son, Nyquez; best friend and Godfather to his two youngest girls, Juan L., and best friend, Mark W.; honorary sisters, Qushawna and Charisse; honorary in-laws, Desiree and Archie, and a host of other relatives, cousins and friends.



Mr. Melton will repose 9-11 a.m., Monday, August 31, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Homes Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at the chapel. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store