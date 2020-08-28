1/1
Dwayne Atiyah Melton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwayne Atiyah Melton

Poughkeepsie - Dwayne Atiyah Melton, 41, was called from labor to reward on August 21, 2020, at the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. A lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie, Dwayne was born January 19, 1979 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center to Donald (Donnell) and Lorraine Lindsay Melton. He was educated through the Arlington Central School District and graduated in 1997.

Dwayne attended Dutchess Community College. His career path included working in the Queens Car Wash, I.B.M. (Poughkeepsie), Transitions Inc., Bus driver for First Student Inc. & Arlington Central School District. He was currently employed by the NYS Department of Children and Family Services.

Left to Cherish Dwayne's memory is his life-long partner, Cyisha (Babe); daughters, Lanaeya (Meaty), Najae (Nujie), Ameena (Sugar Bear); parents, Donald and Lorraine; sister Donna; niece, Megan; aunts, Pauline and Carol; uncle, Alan; grandpa, Lewis Lindsey; God-son, Nyquez; best friend and Godfather to his two youngest girls, Juan L., and best friend, Mark W.; honorary sisters, Qushawna and Charisse; honorary in-laws, Desiree and Archie, and a host of other relatives, cousins and friends.

Mr. Melton will repose 9-11 a.m., Monday, August 31, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Homes Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at the chapel. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes Funeral Home
43 Fairview Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-2894
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rhodes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved