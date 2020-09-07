1/1
Dwight Moody
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwight's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwight Moody

FISHKILL - Dwight L. Moody, Jr., 83, a Fishkill resident since 1973, passed away at home on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Son of the late Dwight L. Moody, Sr. and Marie Hopper, he was born in Brownsville, TX on January 26, 1937. Dwight dedicated a career of service to his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force and retired as Captain in 1993.

On August 28, 1957, he married Nancy Boswell Burns at South Minster Presbyterian Church in Oklahoma City, OK. In accordance with his military service, they resided in several Air Force communities throughout the U.S. as they raised their family. They moved to Fishkill in 1973.

Dwight was predeceased by Nancy on August 9, 2019.

He is survived by his daughter, Carla Guzijan & her husband Momir of Wappingers Falls; his son, Jerry Moody & his wife Susan of LaGrangeville; his son, Scott Moody & his wife Laura of Hopewell Junction; his son, Brian Moody & his wife Irene of Poughkeepsie; his grandchildren, Marko Guzijan & his partner Jelena, Nikolas Guzijan & his wife Leia, Christina Czachorowski & her husband Andy, Jennifer Anderson & her husband Rob, Stephanie Gaur & her husband Chris, Matthew Moody & his wife Devin, Stephen Moody, Rachel Moody, Brad Moody, Troy Moody, and Luke Moody; his great-grandchildren, Maverik, Vuk, Owen, Simon, Wini, Mila, and Brooklynn; and many other loving relatives & friends.

The memorial service will be private. Relatives & friends can view the service via livestream at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com on Friday, September 11th at 4pm.

Memorial donations may be made to benefit the Disabled American Veterans at Castle Point, 41 Castle Point Road, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 (www.dav.org).

Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes and livestreaming information, visit Dwight's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved