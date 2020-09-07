Dwight Moody
FISHKILL - Dwight L. Moody, Jr., 83, a Fishkill resident since 1973, passed away at home on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Son of the late Dwight L. Moody, Sr. and Marie Hopper, he was born in Brownsville, TX on January 26, 1937. Dwight dedicated a career of service to his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force and retired as Captain in 1993.
On August 28, 1957, he married Nancy Boswell Burns at South Minster Presbyterian Church in Oklahoma City, OK. In accordance with his military service, they resided in several Air Force communities throughout the U.S. as they raised their family. They moved to Fishkill in 1973.
Dwight was predeceased by Nancy on August 9, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter, Carla Guzijan & her husband Momir of Wappingers Falls; his son, Jerry Moody & his wife Susan of LaGrangeville; his son, Scott Moody & his wife Laura of Hopewell Junction; his son, Brian Moody & his wife Irene of Poughkeepsie; his grandchildren, Marko Guzijan & his partner Jelena, Nikolas Guzijan & his wife Leia, Christina Czachorowski & her husband Andy, Jennifer Anderson & her husband Rob, Stephanie Gaur & her husband Chris, Matthew Moody & his wife Devin, Stephen Moody, Rachel Moody, Brad Moody, Troy Moody, and Luke Moody; his great-grandchildren, Maverik, Vuk, Owen, Simon, Wini, Mila, and Brooklynn; and many other loving relatives & friends.
The memorial service will be private. Relatives & friends can view the service via livestream at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
on Friday, September 11th at 4pm.
Memorial donations may be made to benefit the Disabled American Veterans at Castle Point, 41 Castle Point Road, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 (www.dav.org
).
Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes and livestreaming information, visit Dwight's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.