|
|
Dyton George Siebold
Rhinebeck - Dyton George Siebold, 97, a longtime Rhinebeck resident, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Baptist Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, NY.
Born on June 8, 1922, in Oyster Bay, NY, he was the son of the late August George and Estella Dora (Youngs) Siebold. George was a 1940 graduate of Rhinebeck High School. He married Anna M. Sammataro on February 5, 1947. She predeceased him on September 19, 2017.
George served in the Army Air Force during World War ll. He attained the rank of Technical Sergeant and served as an electrical specialist in the European Theatre with the 9th Air Force/378 Fighter Squadron.
George's career began as a pattern maker apprentice for Emil Tschudin & Son in Poughkeepsie, NY. He eventually became owner of the company which specialized in product development by providing pattern making, machine and foundry services.
George also served as a volunteer firefighter with the Rhinecliff Fire Department for many years.
He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Paul and Ellen Siebold of Rhinebeck; his grandchildren Alex Siebold of Aurora, Ohio and Hannah Benga of Rhinebeck; two great grandsons William and Eric Siebold; his siblings Richard Siebold of Pittsboro, NC and Alberta Ruman of Kent, CT; along with extended family and friends.
A daughter, Joan Siebold, predeceased him.
Funeral arrangements will be held as a private service at the Rhinebeck Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in George's memory to the Rhinecliff Fire Department, P.O. Box 6, Rhinecliff, NY 12574 or to the Montgomery Post 429 American Legion, P.O. Box 429, Rhinebeck, NY 12572.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 16, 2019