E. Jane Barden



Poughkeepsie - E. Jane Barden of Poughkeepsie, New York, passed away on March 24, 2019, at the age of 87 with her family by her side. She was born in Radford, Virginia, on September 21, 1931, the daughter of Elba and Myrtle Thornton Chambers. On June 10, 1953, Jane married the love of her life, John F. Barden, Jr. in Radford, Virginia, and they moved to Poughkeepsie. John predeceased her in 2015. After graduating from Radford High School, Jane worked as a telephone operator for Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company in Radford, Virginia. After raising her family she worked at TEG Federal Credit Union in Fishkill, New York until her retirement. Jane was one of sixteen children growing up in southwestern Virginia. Jane, along with her husband John, enjoyed hosting neighborhood Easter egg hunts and outdoor games in their front yard. She was known for her amazing baking skills and loved to bake for the neighborhood children as well as other people in the community. She liked to bowl, loved to take care of her pets (both domestic and wild), and was an expert Scrabble player. Jane and her husband John were always out on the dance floor at every event they attended. Jane and John were active members of the First Presbyterian Church of Pleasant Valley. She is survived by her daughter Jane L. Bain of Lansing, New York, son John F. Barden III (Wendy) of Poughkeepsie, son Tyler R. Barden (Jessica) of Hyde Park, daughter Priscilla A. Sumislaski (John) of New Bern, North Carolina, grandchildren Paul and Gary Bain, Kyle Barden, Danielle Sumislaski, and Francis and Sarah Henning. She also is survived by her sister Peggy Miller of Fairfax, Virginia, sisters-in-law Carmela Chambers and Marilyn Barden, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by fourteen brothers and sisters, and her son-in-law Mark Bain. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at William G. Miller Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, New York. A funeral service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Pleasant Valley, New York on Thursday morning at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019