Eamon Hubert McCaffrey
Poughkeepsie, New York - Eamon Hubert McCaffrey, 86, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on October 21, 2020.
Eamon McCaffrey was born in New Rochelle, NY to Patrick and Elizabeth (Clarke) McCaffrey on May 26, 1934. He attended school at Blessed Sacrament High School in New Rochelle and after graduation briefly attended Manhattan College before joining the New Rochelle Fire Department. Eamon also served in the Air Force National Guard from 1959-1961 where he met the love of his life Patricia Ann Boyle of West Hempstead, NY. Eamon and Patricia married at St. Thomas the Apostle Church on June 29, 1963 in West Hempstead, NY and were married for 57 years. Eamon provided 35 years of service to the City of New Rochelle following in his father's footsteps who also had a lengthy career in the New Rochelle Police Department. Eamon was very devoted to his fellow firefighters and rose to the rank of Deputy Fire Commissioner before retiring in 1996. Eamon also worked as a mechanic for Mianus Marine in Cos Cob, CT. Eamon was a devoted Giants fan and loved sailing and boating. He enjoyed travelling this great nation with his family in his RV and also made numerous trips abroad. Eamon also loved to show his artistic side and was always surprising his friends and family with beautiful and highly cherished handiwork, paintings and sculptures.
Eamon McCaffrey is preceded in death by his parents Patrick and Elizabeth as well as his older brothers John and James.
Eamon is survived by: his wife Patricia, brother Thomas, sister Rosemary Roach, daughter Laura McCaffrey Welliver (husband Scott), son Kevin McCaffrey (wife Donna) as well as four grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Daniel, Bethany and Liam.
Visitation will be from 9:30AM - 12:30PM on Saturday 10/31 at Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home at 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 followed immediately by a funeral Mass at 1:15PM at St. Martin De Porres Church at 118 Cedar Valley Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
Donations in lieu of flowers should be given to (Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation at https://cjdfoundation.org/donate
)
