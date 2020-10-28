1/1
Eamon Hubert McCaffrey
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eamon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eamon Hubert McCaffrey

Poughkeepsie, New York - Eamon Hubert McCaffrey, 86, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on October 21, 2020.

Eamon McCaffrey was born in New Rochelle, NY to Patrick and Elizabeth (Clarke) McCaffrey on May 26, 1934. He attended school at Blessed Sacrament High School in New Rochelle and after graduation briefly attended Manhattan College before joining the New Rochelle Fire Department. Eamon also served in the Air Force National Guard from 1959-1961 where he met the love of his life Patricia Ann Boyle of West Hempstead, NY. Eamon and Patricia married at St. Thomas the Apostle Church on June 29, 1963 in West Hempstead, NY and were married for 57 years. Eamon provided 35 years of service to the City of New Rochelle following in his father's footsteps who also had a lengthy career in the New Rochelle Police Department. Eamon was very devoted to his fellow firefighters and rose to the rank of Deputy Fire Commissioner before retiring in 1996. Eamon also worked as a mechanic for Mianus Marine in Cos Cob, CT. Eamon was a devoted Giants fan and loved sailing and boating. He enjoyed travelling this great nation with his family in his RV and also made numerous trips abroad. Eamon also loved to show his artistic side and was always surprising his friends and family with beautiful and highly cherished handiwork, paintings and sculptures.

Eamon McCaffrey is preceded in death by his parents Patrick and Elizabeth as well as his older brothers John and James.

Eamon is survived by: his wife Patricia, brother Thomas, sister Rosemary Roach, daughter Laura McCaffrey Welliver (husband Scott), son Kevin McCaffrey (wife Donna) as well as four grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Daniel, Bethany and Liam.

Visitation will be from 9:30AM - 12:30PM on Saturday 10/31 at Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home at 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 followed immediately by a funeral Mass at 1:15PM at St. Martin De Porres Church at 118 Cedar Valley Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.

Donations in lieu of flowers should be given to (Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation at https://cjdfoundation.org/donate)

If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:30 - 12:30 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
01:15 PM
St. Martin De Porres Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved