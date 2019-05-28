Resources
Ed Begosh In Memoriam
2 Years in Heaven

IN LOVING MEMORY OF

Ed Begosh

09/18/1935 - 05/28/2017

Your Gentle Face

Your gentle face and patient smile, With sadness we recall, You had a kindly word for each And died beloved by all. The voice is mute and stilled the heart That loved us well and true, Ah, bitter was the trial to part From one so good as you. You are not forgotten loved one Nor will you ever be As long as life and memory last We will remember thee. We miss you now, our hearts are sore, As time goes by, we miss you more, Your loving smile, your gentle face, No one can take your vacant place.

Your loving

wife Grace, Beloved Son Paul and Cherished grandson Dalton
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 28, 2019
