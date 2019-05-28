|
|
2 Years in Heaven
IN LOVING MEMORY OF
Ed Begosh
09/18/1935 - 05/28/2017
Your Gentle Face
Your gentle face and patient smile, With sadness we recall, You had a kindly word for each And died beloved by all. The voice is mute and stilled the heart That loved us well and true, Ah, bitter was the trial to part From one so good as you. You are not forgotten loved one Nor will you ever be As long as life and memory last We will remember thee. We miss you now, our hearts are sore, As time goes by, we miss you more, Your loving smile, your gentle face, No one can take your vacant place.
Your loving
wife Grace, Beloved Son Paul and Cherished grandson Dalton
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 28, 2019