Ed Spates
Highland - It is with great sadness that the family of Edward William Spates announces his passing after a brief ilness on Tuesday June 4th 2019 at the age of 67. He is survived by his wife Carol Potenza-Spates, his father William Spates (Ann, deceased), his brother Richard Spates (Tracy), and his sister Mary Anne Russell (Joseph & Brandon). He also leaves behind dozens of loving cousins, nephews and nieces.
He graduated from Poughkeepsie HS in 1969, went straight to work at IBM and retired after 30 years of service.
He was an avid softball player, playing on local leagues for many years, at times he and his dad were on the same team! He and his wife loved to travel and experience new places whether it be weekend jaunts or long excursions, they even devoted an annual trip with their dog Raisin. He could often be found at the center of family gatherings especially when laughing and playing with his nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are Thursday, June 6th, from 4-8 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 7th, 10:00 am at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Highland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, or the .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 5, 2019