Eddie A. R. Hufner
1929 - 2020
Eddie A. R. Hufner

Poughkeepsie - Eddie A.R. Hufner, loving father, grandfather, Greatgrandfather passed away on July 9, 2020.

He was born on March 1, 1929 in the Bronx to Herman J. Hufner and Anna M. Metz. From 1940 to 1949, Eddie served in the US Army and was stationed at the Panama Canal Zone during his time of service. Upon returning to civilian life he went to work for the family business, Hufner Showcase Co. as a tinsmith.

In 1954 he married the love of his life, the former Emilija R. Dokll, who predeceased him.

"Dutch" as he was known, loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, dogs, and spending time with family and friends. He also previously belonged to the Beagle clubs where he became a field trial judge. His beagles also won numerous trial ribbons. He also loved to go bowling and play in APA Billiards leagues. He was also a previous owner of Arlington Stationary in Poughkeepsie, and worked at L & E in Wappingers Falls, and Apparatus Mfg. in LaGrange.

He is survived by Sons, Edward and Richard, Daughter Diane, Grandson Trevor and his wife Leslie, Granddaughter Emmie Rose, Grandson Michael and his wife Shawna, Granddaughter Stephanie and her husband Jace, Grandson Dustin and Greatgrandchildren, James, Layla, Tasia, Dominic, Wesley, Sadie, and many friends.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 12:00 noon at Wappingers Rural Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Wappingers Rural Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
