Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Eddie Dean Hewitt


1949 - 2020
Eddie Dean Hewitt Obituary
Eddie Dean Hewitt

Wappingers Falls - Eddie Dean Hewitt, 70, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.

He was born in Conway, S.C. June 21, 1949, the son of Thomas J. Hewitt and Lena R. Bryant. Dean was employed as a Supervisor at Entegy in Buchanan until his retirement.

Surviving are his wife, Catherine J. Jackson Hewitt, at home, Daughter, Kimberly Albea, Son, Joshua D. Hewitt, at home, step-sons, Stephen Albea, and Christopher Lee Albea, 3 grandchildren, 1 greatgrandchild, and a brother, Kenneth T. Hewitt. He was predeceased by a brother, Roy H. Hewitt.

Private services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sparrow's Nest 946 Route 376 #7, Wappingers Falls, N.Y. 12590. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 14 to May 16, 2020
