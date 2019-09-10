|
|
Eddie Hall
MILLBROOK - Eddie Thomas Hall, 91 of Millbrook, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Born in Hanover County, Virginia on December 27, 1927, he was the son of Robert Lee Hall and Mary Ann Wash. Eddie served his country with the United States Navy during WW-II. Eddie was married to Virginia Diorio who predeceased him in 1999.
He was a graduate of Virginia Tech with a degree in engineering and began his career with IBM as an electrical engineer and retired after many years of dedicated service. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and loved to garden and do yardwork.
He is survived by his children; Thomas M. Hall and daughter in law Kristin K. Hall, Eileen Hall and Raymond Micucci, Sr; his grandchildren, Kaitlin Hall, Madisen Hall, Abigail Hall, Jennifer Pfitscher DeJesus, Jonathan Tozzi, Raymond Micucci, Jr. and Michael Micucci; several great grandchildren; his sister Mary (Molly) Mitchell; his brother Marion Linwood; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson Christopher Micucci, 1 sister and 3 brothers.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 11 at 1 pm from Allen Funeral Home, 3270 Franklin Ave., Millbrook. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Millbrook.
For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 10, 2019