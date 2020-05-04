|
Edgar Anthony James
Poughkeepsie - Edgar Anthony James of Poughkeepsie, NY entered this life on February 14, 1953, in Coomacka, Guyana, South America and departed it on April 27, 2020, at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital.
He was the son of the late Patricia Heyliger and Edgar James, Sr.
Edgar leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Andrea (nee) Rudder; he was the very devoted father of Laurel, Joelle and Hilaire, and the doting grandfather of Donovan, Adrian and Laila. Also left to mourn his passing are his brother Hugh; sisters, Carolann and Stevette; several nieces and nephews, uncles and aunts, Rupert and Phyllis Cort, Hubert, Keith, Allison and Avril, numerous cousins and his boyhood friends, Roland, Wayne and Egerton.
A kind and gentle soul, gone too soon.
Professional services for Mr. James was entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143..
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020