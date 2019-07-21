Services
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Poughkeepsie, New York - Edgar Henry Meurs Jr., age 86, passed away on Saturday, July 13 at Vassar Hospital, Poughkeepsie. He is survived by his wife, Helen Meurs, and three children, Douglas, James, and Karen, as well as four grandchildren.

He was born in Albany, New York, to Edgar Henry Meurs Sr. and Sarah Fasoldt, attended Cornell and Syracuse University, and worked for 36 years at IBM. His sister, Jane Meurs, passed away in 1986.

Edgar was a life-long skier and member of the Trailsweepers Ski Club where he and Helen first met. For many years, he served as a ski patroler at Highmount Ski Area in Catskill, New York. He skied well into his Seventies. He also cherished summers spent in the Adirondacks at the family cabin in Long Lake, New York.

Funeral arrangements are under the supervision of Timothy P. Doyle FH Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To leave an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com

A celebration of his life will be held in Long Lake, NY at a later date.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 21, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
