Edgar K. Waaler
Amenia - Edgar K. Waaler, 81, a longtime resident of Amenia, NY, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home. Born on September 22, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Edgar Waaler, and Oddny (Hansen) Waaler.
Mr. Waaler was an assistant civil engineer, retired from the Dutchess County Department of Public Works. He was very proud of his previous years of work in the area in dairy farming. He served in the United States Army.
On April 22, 1961 in Millbrook, NY, he married Cynthia Ann Bowen, who predeceased him on March 6, 2016.
Mr. Waaler graduated from Massapequa High School and attended Dutchess Community College. He greatly enjoyed his lifelong hobbies of classic cars and bowling.
Mr. Waaler is survived by his two sons, Edgar Waaler, of Slingerlands, NY and Robert Waaler, his wife, Karin, and four grandchildren, Christian, Nicolas, Richard and Kirsten Waaler all of Sweden; a sister, Elaine Murray and nephew Erik Murray of Virginia Beach, VA and a cousin Robert McCann of Bar Harbor, ME.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 1, 2019