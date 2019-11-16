Services
Edgard DiGirolamo


1982 - 2019
Edgard DiGirolamo Obituary
Edgard DiGirolamo

AMENIA, NY - Edgard "Junior" DiGirolamo, 37, of Amenia, NY, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home in Amenia. Edgard was a painter working with Ryan Whitehead and most recently worked as a sanitation worker for Welsh Sanitation in Amenia, NY.

Born on January 27, 1982 in Puerto Rico he was the son of Edgar Rodriguez of Bronx, NY and his adoptive mother, Nancy (Dickerman) DiGirolamo of Wassaic, NY.

In addition to his parents, Edgard is survived by his companion, Katrina Doyle of Amenia; two daughters, Trinity and Semira DiGirolamo, both of Highland, NY and a granddaughter, Avianna Kortlang. He is also survived by two brothers, Edward DiGirolamo of Elizaville, NY and Jerson DiGirolamo of Millerton, NY and an aunt, Ana Berger of Bronx, NY. Edgard was predeceased by two brothers, Ricky Rodriguez and Joshua DiGirolamo.

Calling hours will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
