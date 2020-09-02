Edith E. Kubilius
Poughkeepsie - Edith E. Kubilius, 81, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on August 18, 2020 at home. She was born on June 22, 1939 in West Germany to the late Anna Simmoniet. Edith was married for 53 years to Fabian Kubilius, who predeceased her. She was a wonderful wife and mother. Edith was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her daughter; Anna Kubilius of Poughkeepsie, NY and friends. Visitation is Friday, September 4, 2020 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, September 4, 2020 11 AM at St Stanislaus Church 1590 Main St Pleasant Valley, NY. Due to the pandemic COVID 19 guidelines will be followed. Burial to follow in St Peter's Cemetery 171 Saltpoint Turnpike Poughkeepsie, NY. To send online condolences visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org