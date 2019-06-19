Resources
6/19/37 - 9/12/15

You will always be the women of my dreams. God gave you so many wonderful blessings. No one will ever replace your exuberant personality, dazzling smile, terrific sense of humor and genuine love of children. If I could give you one gift in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes, only then would you realize how special you are.

Love you forever,

Husband Ray
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 19, 2019
