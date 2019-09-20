|
60th Wedding Anniversary In Heaven
Edith E. Taylor Wilk
6/19/37 - 9/12/15
You will always be the woman of my dreams. God gave you so many wonderful blessings. Your beauty compassion, humor and personality, were incredible, and your god given love and care of infants was overwhelming. You parents, grandparents and guarding of the infant, all loved you. For loving their babies so much. Truly genuine love, is light years above anything else we Experience on this earth. You were the best mother, grandmother and wife that ever lived.
Love you forever, Husband Ray
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 20, 2019