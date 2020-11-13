Edith Machado
Portland, ME - Edith Machado (Edie) died on October 31, 2020 at the Osher Inn, the assisted living facility at the Cedars in Portland.
Edie was born on July 15, 1928 in Toronto, Ontario to Ronald McPherson and Helen Beatty. She attended Havergal College in Toronto for her middle and high school years and graduated from University College, University of Toronto in 1949.
Edie married John Machado (Blair) on July 2, 1950 in Millbrook, NY. They made Millbrook their home where they raised their four children. Initially, Edie worked as a substitute teacher at the Millbrook elementary school. In 1969, she became a teacher at the Dutchess Day School where she taught first, second and third grade until she retired in 1988. During that time, she attended Western Connecticut State College earning a Master of Science in 1973. Edie also was a member of the Millbrook Garden Club.
Edie and her husband retired to Wilmington, NC in 1988. There she volunteered at the Cameron Art Museum both as a docent and at the information desk. Edie also tutored students in the afterschool program at Edwin A. Alderman Elementary School. She and her husband spent summers at their family camp at Lake Bernard near Alcove, Quebec, surrounded by family and friends.
Edie loved the outdoors. She enjoyed playing tennis, going for long walks, swimming and canoeing. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her children, extended family and good friends. She spent her last years at the Osher Inn, the assisted living facility at the Cedars in Portland, Maine.
Edie is survived by her brother Geoffrey Lee, her daughter Victoria Stirling and her husband Robert Stirling, her daughter Elizabeth Hofstetter and her husband David Hofstetter, and her daughter Ann Machado and her partner Paul Gregory, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband and her son John Machado, Jr.
