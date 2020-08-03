Edith Mary Skennion
Rhinebeck - Edith Mary Skennion, 89 passed away at the Baptist Home in Rhinebeck on Sunday August 2, 2020, the day after her 89th birthday.
Born in the Bronx, NY on August 1, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Harry L. and Frances (MacArthur) Ross.
Edith graduated from the St. Thomas Aquinas High School in the Bronx; and was the widow of William F. Skennion who passed in 1981. The two moved to Blooming Grove in 1969 to raise their family while Edith worked in the Washingtonville School District.
Edith was an amazing cook, loved reading, watching sports and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a highly active member of the Arbor Ridge at Brookemeade community, her adopted home for the past fifteen years, participating in yoga, swimming and other activities.
Edith is survived by her children, William F. (Gail)Skennion of Wurtsboro, NY, Bernadette (Joseph) Claudio of Saugerties, NY, Noreen Skennion and Frances Reilly Skennion, both of Beacon, NY, Barbarajean (John) Rueckert of Moorpark, CA, Lawrence (Pegeen) Skennion of Parsippany, NJ, Christine (Chip) Hoisington of Arlington, VA, Tricia (Foster) Reed of Red Hook, and Timothy Skennion of Hoboken, NJ.; grandchildren Patrick, Kevin, Allyson Rester Zodrow (Nick), Jesse, Brendan, Jack, Bridget, Liam, Anna, Natalie, Andy, Hugh, Will, Emma and Ana; a great grand-daughter, Sela; siblings George Ross, Frances Kritil (Al), brother-in-law Kenneth Birchers, as well as many nieces, nephews and a second great grand-child due in January.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, John(Margaret) Ross, Barbara (Alfred) Lowe, James(Iris) Ross, and Christine Birchers.
Private services will be arranged by the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck with the burial to take place at the St. Mary's Cemetery, Washingtonville, NY.
Memorial donations in honor of Edith can be made to The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
stjude.org)
)
