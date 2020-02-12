|
Edmundo Ruiz
It is with heavy heart and total submission to God's will that we inform our family and friends the sad demise of Edmundo Ruiz he passed away peacefully on Sunday 2/09/2020 with his wife by his side. He was a wonderful person a Husband, Father, Uncle and Grandfather he brought joy to everyone he met he will be missed. Calling hours are at Michael Torsone's Memorial Funeral Home at 38 Main St, Highland NY 12528, (845) 691-2281, On Wednesday 2/12/2020 from 5pm to 8pm, and mass is Thursday 2/13/2020 at 10am at St. Augustine's church 55 main st, Highland NY 12528, then he will be laid to rest at the Lloyd Union Cemetery. We thank you all in advance for your presence and condolences. Rest In Peace Uncle Edmundo Ruiz.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020