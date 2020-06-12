Edna M. Crawford
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna M. Crawford

Fishkill - Edna Johnson Crawford (90), loving wife of William A Crawford of Fishkill, peacefully transitioned on June 10, 2020 in Poughkeepsie, NY. Edna was born on January 9, 1930 in New York City to Mary Satterwhite Johnson and Hayward William Johnson. Her legacy goes on to husband Bill, her son Douglas Crawford and wife Carolyn, grandchildren Mason and Kyle Crawford, nieces Dr. Hillary Lee, Diane Middleton, grand nieces Marissa, Alison and grand nephew, Loren.

Aside from being a devoted wife and mother, Edna was a consummate artist whose exhibitions won prestigious awards and prizes in open juried shows since 1973. She studied under artists Alex Miller and Ruth Brunstetter as well as renowned sculptor Joseph Finelli. Her oil still life, animal paintings, pastels, and woodcuts expressed vividly taunting colors.

Edna Crawford's art is described as reflecting "a deep spirituality with a vision to capture the inner meaning of whatever she had created." Her work will live on for posterity at the Gallery of Art at Howard University in Washington, DC, as well as two bronze sculptures in a permanent collection at the Schomburg Museum of African Art in New York. Plans are underway for the acquisition of Edna's vast collection to various other educational institutions.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls. To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved