Edna M. Crawford
Fishkill - Edna Johnson Crawford (90), loving wife of William A Crawford of Fishkill, peacefully transitioned on June 10, 2020 in Poughkeepsie, NY. Edna was born on January 9, 1930 in New York City to Mary Satterwhite Johnson and Hayward William Johnson. Her legacy goes on to husband Bill, her son Douglas Crawford and wife Carolyn, grandchildren Mason and Kyle Crawford, nieces Dr. Hillary Lee, Diane Middleton, grand nieces Marissa, Alison and grand nephew, Loren.
Aside from being a devoted wife and mother, Edna was a consummate artist whose exhibitions won prestigious awards and prizes in open juried shows since 1973. She studied under artists Alex Miller and Ruth Brunstetter as well as renowned sculptor Joseph Finelli. Her oil still life, animal paintings, pastels, and woodcuts expressed vividly taunting colors.
Edna Crawford's art is described as reflecting "a deep spirituality with a vision to capture the inner meaning of whatever she had created." Her work will live on for posterity at the Gallery of Art at Howard University in Washington, DC, as well as two bronze sculptures in a permanent collection at the Schomburg Museum of African Art in New York. Plans are underway for the acquisition of Edna's vast collection to various other educational institutions.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls. To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.