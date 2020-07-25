Edna Mae Hutton
Poughkeepsie, New York - Edna Mae Hutton, age 93, passed away peacefully July 23, 2020. She was a resident at The Pines of Poughkeepsie Nursing Facility for the past five years. She was born November 24, 1926 in Goshen, NY to Robert and Helen Cooper. She married her high school sweet heart and long time friend Richard Hutton June 25,1949 whom passed in April of 1972.
Edna was passionate about giving back to the community and enjoyed volunteering at Val-Kill in Hyde Park where she was a docent leading tours and providing historical context to the life of Eleanor Roosevelt. She was an avid reader of Irish novels and enjoyed rug hooking.
Edna worked for many years at American Airlines, The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie, and Duchess County ARC.
Edna is survived by her daughter Linda Marshall and her husband John, her son Richard Hutton and his wife Michele; her grand children, Heather, Chelsea, Ashley, and Candice; her great grandchildren, Julian and Ryann. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Linda and Richard want to extend a very heartfelt thank you to the staff of the third floor at the Pines for the incredible care they showed to their mother. Most of all, they want to extend a special thank you to two staff members Tenisha and Squanna for the love and endless compassion they provided. The family will forever be grateful to them.
Funeral Service will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com