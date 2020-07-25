1/1
Edna Mae Hutton
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Mae Hutton

Poughkeepsie, New York - Edna Mae Hutton, age 93, passed away peacefully July 23, 2020. She was a resident at The Pines of Poughkeepsie Nursing Facility for the past five years. She was born November 24, 1926 in Goshen, NY to Robert and Helen Cooper. She married her high school sweet heart and long time friend Richard Hutton June 25,1949 whom passed in April of 1972.

Edna was passionate about giving back to the community and enjoyed volunteering at Val-Kill in Hyde Park where she was a docent leading tours and providing historical context to the life of Eleanor Roosevelt. She was an avid reader of Irish novels and enjoyed rug hooking.

Edna worked for many years at American Airlines, The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie, and Duchess County ARC.

Edna is survived by her daughter Linda Marshall and her husband John, her son Richard Hutton and his wife Michele; her grand children, Heather, Chelsea, Ashley, and Candice; her great grandchildren, Julian and Ryann. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Linda and Richard want to extend a very heartfelt thank you to the staff of the third floor at the Pines for the incredible care they showed to their mother. Most of all, they want to extend a special thank you to two staff members Tenisha and Squanna for the love and endless compassion they provided. The family will forever be grateful to them.

Funeral Service will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved