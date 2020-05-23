|
Edna Mae (Andrews) Nieri
Hyde Park, New York - Edna Mae (Andrews) Nieri of Hyde Park NY passed away at home on May 19th, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer, at the age of 84.
Mae was born on May 12th, 1936 in Poughkeepsie NY. She was the daughter of the late James J Andrews Sr. and Agnes Cahill. Mae graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1955. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Ralph J Nieri for 63 years. They enjoyed a wonderful life together, managing work and family but always making time for fun. They were amazing to watch on the dance floor.
Mae worked for many years at Saint Francis Hospital until her retirement. She began her career in the dietary department and was a dependable and hardworking employee, who often started her workday at 5:00 am. After leaving dietary service, she continued working as a day care provider for infants and toddlers, which was a great source of joy to her. Her kind, loving manner was a great asset to all the little one's she looked after. Mae was an avid gardener who especially loved her flowering plants. She had a green thumb that was envied by all. She was a joyful person who loved to travel, experience new things, eat delicious food, dance to Irish music, and of course enjoy a crisp glass of wine.
She was a proud, loving mother of four children who all survive her. Lisa Miceli of Raleigh, NC, Michael Nieri (Jennifer) of Durham, NC, Suzanne Quinn (Steven) of Raleigh, NC, and Ralph C. Nieri (Carolynn) of Greensboro, NC.
Mae also had eight grandchildren who she loved dearly and cherished visiting and spending time with. Dana Miceli of Richmond, VA, CJ Miceli of Hoboken, NJ, Olivia and Isabella Nieri of Durham, NC, Jeffrey Quinn of Phoenix, AZ, Meghan Quinn of Boston MA, Kathryn Nieri of Washington D.C., and Brent Nieri of Greensboro, NC They all have fond memories of vacationing with her at the beach and spending holidays together. Mae never showed up for a visit empty handed, always pitched in to help and was known to frequently have chocolate chip cookies in her purse.
She is survived by a large extended family, two brothers James Andrews Jr. of Poughkeepsie, Thomas Andrews of Hyde Park, brother in law Robert Nieri (Janet) of Pleasant Valley, and several nieces and nephews. She was thankful for the love and support she received from her niece Lynne Morrell and her two sons.
She and her husband Ralph were members of the Poughkeepsie Elks BPOE 275 where she enjoyed socializing with family and friends and was thankful for their supportive companionship.
Mae was also a member of Regina Coeli Roman Catholic Church in Hype Park and a volunteer at the Hyde Park Methodist Thrift Shop.
Mae-Mae as she was known to her grandchildren, was a loving, kind and special wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will always be held close to our hearts and will be greatly missed.
" There is nothing more beautiful than a kind soul"
Due to the underlying circumstances at this time there will be a service and celebration of Mae's life later to be announced.
Funeral Services are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.
If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020