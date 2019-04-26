Services
Anderson's Tribute Center
1401 Belmont Ave
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 296-2600
Funeral
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Edna Muriel Hargrave


1922 - 2019
Edna Muriel Hargrave Obituary
Edna Muriel Hargrave

Hood River, OR - Edna Muriel Hargrave passed away on April 22nd, 2019 in Hood River, Oregon. Edna was born on July 7, 1922 and was 96 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Hood River, Oregon. Funeral at 1:00 PM PDT Sunday 4/28 will be streamed live online. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com for funeral details, or to leave a condolence.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
