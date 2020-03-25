|
Edna Ruth Rowe Summers "Miss Kitty"
Edna Ruth Rowe Summers "Miss Kitty" completed life's journey on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Born on December 3, 1924 in Austin, Texas, Edna was the daughter of the late Arthur and Carrie Johnson Rowe. Her nickname "Kitty" was given to her by her devoted husband, the late Julian Talmadge Summers. This union was blessed with three loving and devoted children.
While living in Poughkeepsie, she was employed by the Poughkeepsie schools as an elementary school teacher for grades two through six until her retirement in 1991. "Miss Kitty" was an active and involved person throughout her entire life. She was a member of Smith Street A.M.E. Zion Church, where she served as president of the Ladies Aid Society and the chairlady of the Willing Workers Committee. She was also a full-fledged member of the Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.
She is survived by her children: Julian Theral (Debra) Summers, William Brad Summers, and Dr. Phermela S. (Dr. Douglas) White. Her children, grandchildren, family, friends, church family, AKA Sorority sisters, and devoted caregivers, who held her in high esteem will miss her dearly.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020