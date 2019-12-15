|
|
In Loving Memory of,
Eduardo Vona
A whole year has passed
Caro Papa,
The day God took you home
A million times I've needed you
A million times I've cried,
If love alone could have saved you
You never would have died.
In life I loved you dearly;
In death I love you still.
In my heart you hold a space.
Where no one can ever fill.
It broke my heart to lose you,
But you didn't go alone
Part of me went with you.
The day God took you home.
We love and miss you so much.
With all our love,
Your loving Children, Grand Children, and your loving Wife
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Dec. 15, 2019