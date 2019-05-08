|
Edward A. Bardsley
Mason, NH - Edward A. Bardsley, 83, of Mason, NH, formerly of Clinton Corners, NY, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Apple Valley Center, Ayer.
He leaves his wife of 61 years, Mary E. (Lukesh) Bardsley; two sons, Stephen E. Bardsley and his wife, Lynn, of Malta, NY, John L. Bardsley and his wife, Margaret of Cortland, NY; his daughter, Susie M. Schulman and her husband, Brady, of Mason, NH; ten grandchildren- Joshua Bardsley, Katie Bardsley, Thomas J. Bardsley, Clare Bardsley, Sarah Schulman, Peter Schulman, Isaac Schulman, Daniel Schulman, Austin Cowper and Allison Ferro and her husband, James. He also leaves two great-grandchildren, Sienna, and Mia Ferro.
In 2006 he was predeceased by a daughter, Annette M. Bardsley of Cortland, NY and in 2015, by a grandson Matthew S. Bardsley of Malta, NY.
Mr. Bardsley was born in Walden, NY, November 15, 1935, the son of Lawrence and Jeannette (Crownshaw) Bardsley. He resided over thirty years in Clinton Corners, NY before moving to this area five years ago.
In the mid-1950's Mr. Bardsley honorably served his country in the United States Army in Korea.
A plumber and steamfitter by trade, Mr. Bardsley belonged to Local Union 373 U.A. out of Poughkeepsie/Newburgh, NY prior to having his own business Edward A. Bardsley Mechanical Piping, Inc. in Clinton Corners, NY for twenty-five years, retiring in 2005. In all his work he stood behind his promise that Quality Remains Long After Price is Forgotten, a slogan that defined more than just his work.
Ed was a graduate of Walden High School, Walden, NY and while residing in that area was a member of the Walden Volunteer Fire Department, the Walden Jaycees, and was actively involved at Most Precious Blood School. While living in Clinton Corners, NY Ed was a member of Good Shepherd Parish where he served on the parish council and as an usher. He was active member of the ELKS Association, VFW and the Hudson Valley Notre Dame Club. Since moving to this area, he was a member of St. John's Church in Townsend.
A proud man, Ed was loved by all for his joy. His ready smile in all of life's circumstances will be remembered by all, and for his strength of character and gentlemanly manner.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Swoyersville, PA.
Calling hours will be 10:30 AM - 11:30 Am Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte 119) Townsend, MA. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend, MA 01469 or Apple Valley Center, Resident's Activity Fund, 400 Groton Road, Ayer, MA 01432.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 8, 2019